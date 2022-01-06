MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Cabinet approves Rs 12,000 crore green energy corridor

The scheme is a crucial component of India's plans to generate 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030.

Subhayan Chakraborty
January 06, 2022 / 04:37 PM IST
Representative image (Source: Reuters)

Representative image (Source: Reuters)

The second phase of the Green Energy Corridor of the Intra-State Transmission system has been approved at a cost of Rs 12,000 crore by the Union Cabinet.

The scheme will see 10,750 kilometer-long circuit transmission lines being constructed across the country and help in the evacuation of 20 GW of power. Seven states including Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh are expected to benefit from the scheme, which is set to run for five years till 2025-26.

"The Rs 10,142 crore phase I has seen 80 percent of work being completed," Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur said.

The scheme is a crucial component of India's plans to generate 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030. German state-owned investment and development bank group KfW will provide the loans for the scheme. It is the world's largest national development bank.

Bridge connecting Nepal

Close

The Cabinet has also approved the construction of a bridge over the Mahakali river on the Nepal border. To be built in the high altitude Dharchula region of Uttarakhand, the bridge is expected to benefit people living on both sides of the river which acts as the international border.

Currently, there is an old bridge connecting Dharchula town in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand with the eponymous city in Nepal, on the other side.
Subhayan Chakraborty has been regularly reporting on international trade, diplomacy and foreign policy, for the past 6 years. He has also extensively covered evolving industry and government issues. He was earlier with Business Standard newspaper.
Tags: #Green Energy #intra state transmission lines #Union Cabinet
first published: Jan 6, 2022 04:22 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.