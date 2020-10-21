172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|cabinet-approves-productivity-linked-and-non-productivity-linked-bonuses-5993911.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 03:59 PM IST

Cabinet approves productivity linked and non-productivity linked bonuses

This bonus will be given to employees shortly before Vijayadashami in a single instalment through a direct transfer, the minister said

Moneycontrol News
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

The Union Cabinet has approved productivity-linked and non-productivity linked bonus for 2019-20, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced.

The minister has said that over 30 lakh non-gazetted employees will benefit from the bonus announcement, with the total financial implication being Rs 3,737 crore, ANI reported.

This bonus will be given to the employees shortly before Vijayadashami in a single instalment through a direct transfer, he said.

On October 13, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced  reintroduction of the festival advance of Rs 10,000 for central government employees. According to this scheme, the money so received by employees cannot be withdrawn in cash and had to be spent using digital means.

The festival advance of Rs 4,500 was also available for employees in non-gazetted officers and below ranks as per the sixth pay commission.
First Published on Oct 21, 2020 03:59 pm

tags #Bonus #Economy #Producitivity

