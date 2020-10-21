Cabinet approves productivity linked and non-productivity linked bonuses

The Union Cabinet has approved productivity-linked and non-productivity linked bonus for 2019-20, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced.

The minister has said that over 30 lakh non-gazetted employees will benefit from the bonus announcement, with the total financial implication being Rs 3,737 crore, ANI reported.



The bonus will be given in a single instalment, through Direct Benefit Transfer, before Vijayadashami: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar https://t.co/Y5ST8UGjjf

— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2020

This bonus will be given to the employees shortly before Vijayadashami in a single instalment through a direct transfer, he said.

On October 13, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced reintroduction of the festival advance of Rs 10,000 for central government employees. According to this scheme, the money so received by employees cannot be withdrawn in cash and had to be spent using digital means.