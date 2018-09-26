Cabinet approves changing GSTN structure; body to be 100% owned by govt

The Cabinet has approved increasing the government ownership in the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) Corporation.

According to a press release, the government will buy out all the 51 percent equity in the GSTN owned by non-government entities. The restructured equity structure will have 50 percent ownership by the central government and the remaining 50 percent by state governments.

There will also be a change in the composition in GSTN’s board of directors.

Three directors from the Centre, three from the states and three other independent directors will nominated by the Board of Directors, along with one chairman and one CEO.