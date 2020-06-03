App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 04:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cabinet approves amendment to Essential Commodities Act; changes to benefit farmers

While briefing the media, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "Farmers have been freed from the constraints of the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC)."

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Union Cabinet on June 3 approved amendments to the Essential Commodities Act, removing APMC restrictions for farmers.

While briefing the media, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "Farmers have been freed from the constraints of the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC)."

Javadekar said that "landmark decision" to liberalise the regulatory environment for farmers will not only benefit them, but "transform the agriculture sector".

Close

Earlier, while presenting the contours of the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that Centre will formulate a legal framework to enable farmers to sell their produce at attractive prices.

related news

Sitharaman had then said that the framework will include enabling barrier-free inter-state trade as well as e-trading of agricultural produce.

This is a developing story. More details awaited. 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 04:14 pm

tags #Economy #Essential Commodities Act #India #Prakash Javadekar

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Around 42 crore poor received financial assistance of Rs 53,248 crore under PMGKP

Around 42 crore poor received financial assistance of Rs 53,248 crore under PMGKP

Coronavirus pandemic | European, Chinese variants of COVID-19 more prevalent in India, most found in Delhi: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | European, Chinese variants of COVID-19 more prevalent in India, most found in Delhi: Report

COVID-19 fallout: Amara Raja Group announces pay cut to employees

COVID-19 fallout: Amara Raja Group announces pay cut to employees

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.