Cabinet approves amendment to Essential Commodities Act; changes to benefit farmers

The Union Cabinet on June 3 approved amendments to the Essential Commodities Act, removing APMC restrictions for farmers.

While briefing the media, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "Farmers have been freed from the constraints of the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC)."

Javadekar said that "landmark decision" to liberalise the regulatory environment for farmers will not only benefit them, but "transform the agriculture sector".

Earlier, while presenting the contours of the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that Centre will formulate a legal framework to enable farmers to sell their produce at attractive prices.

Sitharaman had then said that the framework will include enabling barrier-free inter-state trade as well as e-trading of agricultural produce.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.



