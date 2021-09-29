MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Cabinet allows capital infusion of Rs 4,400 crore to Export Credit Guarantee Corporation for greater export insurance cover

ECGC is now expected to be able to provide export insurance cover worth Rs, 88,000 crore, beginning the current financial year, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said.

Subhayan Chakraborty
September 29, 2021 / 04:07 PM IST
Representative image: Reuters

Representative image: Reuters

The Cabinet has provided an additional capital infusion of Rs 4,400 crore to the Export Credit Guarantee Credit Corporation and has decided to begin the process of listing it on the stock market.

"Of the announced amount, Rs 500 crore will be provided immediately, while Rs 500 crore to be provided next year," Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said.

This expanded capital is expected to provide the ECGC greater cushion to provide insurance to exporters in the country. The government estimates Rs 88,000 crore worth of export insurance can be provided by ECGC as a result, the Minister said.

Export Credit Guarantee Credit Corporation provides a range of credit risk insurance covers to exporters against loss in export of goods and services. It also offers Export Credit Insurance covers to banks and financial institutions to enable exporters to obtain better facilities from them. ECGC also ensures overseas investment insurance to Indian companies investing in joint ventures abroad in the form of equity or loan.

The Cabinet has also approved capital infusion of Rs 1,650 crore in the National Export Insurance Account (NEIA) trust which provides financing to India's project exports and provides insurance. A 20-fold rise in the NEIA's ability to provide export cover is expected, at Rs 33,000 crore, Goyal said.
Subhayan Chakraborty has been regularly reporting on international trade, diplomacy and foreign policy, for the past 6 years. He has also extensively covered evolving industry and government issues. He was earlier with Business Standard newspaper.
Tags: #export #exports India #Piyush Goyal #trade
first published: Sep 29, 2021 03:44 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.