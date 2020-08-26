172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|business-insight-rbi-reads-out-a-long-reforms-list-as-cue-to-the-government-5759471.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2020 05:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | RBI reads out a long reforms list as cue to the government

In this edition of Business Insight, find out what are RBI’s recommendations to the government in the post-pandemic economy

Moneycontrol News

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has indicated that the economy will take "quite some time to mend and regain" the pre-COVID momentum, in its Annual Report for 2019-20.

The central bank has emphasised on the need for a government-led investment revival along with other cues.

In this edition of Business Insight, find out what are RBI's recommendations to the government in the post-pandemic economy.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Aug 26, 2020 05:38 pm

tags #Business #business insight #Economy #Reserve Bank of India #video

