Business Insight | RBI reads out a long reforms list as cue to the government

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has indicated that the economy will take "quite some time to mend and regain" the pre-COVID momentum, in its Annual Report for 2019-20.
The central bank has emphasised on the need for a government-led investment revival along with other cues.
In this edition of Business Insight, find out what are RBI's recommendations to the government in the post-pandemic economy.
First Published on Aug 26, 2020 05:38 pm