MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’

economy

Business Insight | CII bats for bad banks in pre-budget talks: A look at the workings of a bad bank

India Inc has pushed for the creation of multiple bad banks to absorb the non-performing assets in the aftermath of COVID-19. Many industry leaders believe that it is important to find a resolution mechanism through market-determined price discovery and multiple bad banks can address this issue in a transparent manner. Here’s all you need to know about the idea.

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Business Insight

Watch More →

A breakdown of news from business, economy and policy

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.