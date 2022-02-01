MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    Budget 2022
    Budget 2022
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Budget 2022 | Foreign universities allowed to operate in GIFT City, free from regulatory glare

    Budget 2022 | Move divides industry as some hail step while others lament skewing of the playing field

    Prashant K Nanda
    February 01, 2022 / 08:38 PM IST

    Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced that foreign universities will be allowed to operate from Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) at Gandhinagar, without having to follow domestic rules.

    This means the foreign universities won’t be regulated by local educaytion watchdogs like UGC and AICTE, and will likely to be allowed to make and repatriate profit, say experts. They may also get tax incentives.

    However, more clarity is awaited on rules related to this announcement that allows foreign universities to offer market-linked courses like financial management, fintech, science, technology, engineering and mathematics in the GIFT City.

    The move is expected to bring some of the foreign varsities to India that had been exploring opportunities in the country for the last several years but stayed away due to "unfavourable" regulatory environment.

    “World-class foreign universities and institutions will be allowed in the GIFT City to offer courses free from domestic regulations except those by IFSCA (International Financial Services Centres Authority) to facilitate availability of high-end human resources for financial services and technology,” Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

    Close

    Related stories

    The move has split opinion -- while some believe it's a welcome step from an education reforms point of view, others argue this discriminates against domestic players.

    “Easing operations of foreign universities will not only enhance a student and learner’s exposure but will seamlessly integrate offline and online modes of education to enhance learning outcomes,” said Raghav Gupta, managing director of India and Asia-Pacific at Coursera, a global online education platform.

    The budget move could also make GIFT City a springboard for launching into other states, said Akhil Shahani, managing director at Thadomal Shahani Centre for Management.

    Prateek Bhargava, founder and chief executive of edtech firm Mindler, feels the step will make “such (market linked) education more accessible and affordable".

    However, some fear the move will skew the playing field against private education providers.

    "Allowing foreign universities is a net positive, but why not put everyone on the same pedestal in terms of regulations, revenue and tax treatment," said a private education player, who did not wish to be named.

    To be sure, the proposal and intention to allow foreign univeristies to operate in India has been on the anvil for more than 12 years.

    Even, the National Education Policy 2020 has underlined the need for allowing foreign universities in India, and allowing local varsities to establish campuses abroad. And that a formal legislative framework will have to be developed for operationalising this.

    Gujarat’s GIFT City consists of a multi-service SEZ (Special Economic Zone) and an exclusive domestic area, according to the official website.

    It is an integrated development on 886 acres of land with 62 million square feet of built-up area which includes office spaces, residential apartments, schools, hospital, hotels, clubs, retail and recreational facilities, which makes it a truly “walk to work” city.
    Prashant K Nanda is an Associate Editor at Moneycontrol .
    Tags: #Budget 2022 #Budget 22 #education #foreign university #GIFT City #National Education Policy #SEZ
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 08:15 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.