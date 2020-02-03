App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020: Not new courses or new institutes; make graduates employable

The government provides little money for education. Take the numbers in the latest Economic Survey. It should be spending at least 6 percent

RN Bhaskar
Representative image
Representative image

The government has made all the right sounds on education in the Budget. There is a proposal for a project preparation facility for infrastructure projects which would involve young engineers, management graduates and economists. Infrastructure agencies of the government will be asked to involve youths in start-ups.

Large hospitals with sufficient capacity will be incentivised to offer resident doctors DNB/FNB courses under the National Board of Examinations. There is a proposal for special bridge course for nurses, paramedical staff and caregivers. In all, a little over Rs 1 lakh crore has been allocated for education and skills development.

But crucial issue appears to have been overlooked. Most of the graduates churned out by colleges in India are unemployable. This is because the school education system has collapsed. The output of its quality is dismal. And no college or university could be expected to transform 10 years of rotten school education into employable students.

Close

The work on education needs to start in schools.

related news

Budget 2020, education

But the government provides little money for education. Take the numbers in the latest Economic Survey. It should be spending at least 6 percent. And as the Economic Survey also shows, the speed with which it starts new educational institutes is double or three times more than fund allocations. Not the right recipe for education.

There is a second problem. Do not introduce new courses, when you have not got the standards for existing courses right. You will only increase the administrative work involved, and will not be able to pay attention to the nuts and bolts in the existing infrastructure.

There is a third problem. Bridge courses is a tantamount admission of incompetence. It is like saying, I cannot improve the quality of the existing courses. So let me create one more bridge course through which I might succeed in putting a band-aid on the wounds. It is this bridge-course idea that the government tried to sell to convert homeopaths, unanis and paramedics into allopaths. The proposal is being challenged in courts. If a bridge course could be a solution, why not have a bridge course to convert office clerks into IAS officers? Or courtroom attendants into judges?

No institute wants to hire unemployable students. No factory likes too many interns moving around, because they would disrupt even existing processes in workplaces. Unfortunately, the government pays more attention to issues like cricket where selection is done on merit. Merit is given a go-by when it comes to appointing teachers in educational institutes.

The need of the hour is to bolster school education, and to tighten educational standards in all educational institutions. Do not introduce new courses, or additional institutes.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 3, 2020 12:13 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #education

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.