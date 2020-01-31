Budget 2020 | Ensure no fare hike in rail luggage passes: Dabbawalas to govt

Ahead of the presentation of the Union budget, the Mumbai Dabbawala Association on Friday said the Centre should ensure that there is no increase in the railway's luggage pass fares so that the tiffin box carriers are not burdened financially.

The budget will be presented on February 1.

President of the association, Subhash Talekar, also called for more number of escalators on platforms at railway stations in the city.

"The dabbawalas do their work not as profession, but as a service, which is why their charges are reasonable. Hence, there should be no hike in the railways' luggage pass fares," Talekar said in a statement.

He also called for taking action against commuters who travel in luggage compartments during the time slots reserved for the dabbawalas.