App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 11:20 AM IST | Source: PTI

Budget 2020 | Ensure no fare hike in rail luggage passes: Dabbawalas to govt

President of the association, Subhash Talekar, also called for more number of escalators on platforms at railway stations in the city.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Ahead of the presentation of the Union budget, the Mumbai Dabbawala Association on Friday said the Centre should ensure that there is no increase in the railway's luggage pass fares so that the tiffin box carriers are not burdened financially.

The budget will be presented on February 1.

President of the association, Subhash Talekar, also called for more number of escalators on platforms at railway stations in the city.

Close

"The dabbawalas do their work not as profession, but as a service, which is why their charges are reasonable. Hence, there should be no hike in the railways' luggage pass fares," Talekar said in a statement.

related news

He also called for taking action against commuters who travel in luggage compartments during the time slots reserved for the dabbawalas.

Talekar pointed out that there is a shortage of urinals at the railway stations in the metropolis and asked the government to ensure that more such facilities are built at the spots convenient for passengers.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 31, 2020 11:12 am

tags #Budget 2020 #Current Affairs #Dabbawalas #Economy #India #Indian Railways

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.