Budget 2019 | Govt will encourage role of women in public life: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech on July 5 said the government will take steps to encourage the role of women in public life.

She added that the government would expand the women self-help group (SHG) interest subvention programme to all districts and stated that for every verified woman SHG member having a Jan Dhan account, an overdraft of Rs 5,000 will be allowed.

"One woman in every SHG shall be made eligible for a loan of Rs 1 lakh under MUDRA scheme," the Finance Minister added.