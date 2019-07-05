App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 01:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019 | Govt will encourage role of women in public life: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman added that the government would expand the women self-help group interest subvention programme to all districts and provide loans of up to Rs 1 lakh.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Budget 2019 - Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman -Union Budget
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech on July 5 said the government will take steps to encourage the role of women in public life.

She added that the government would expand the women self-help group (SHG) interest subvention programme to all districts and stated that for every verified woman SHG member having a Jan Dhan account, an overdraft of Rs 5,000 will be allowed.

"One woman in every SHG shall be made eligible for a loan of Rs 1 lakh under MUDRA scheme," the Finance Minister added.

Noting the role of women in the rural economy, Sitharaman stated, “There is no chance for the welfare of the world if the condition of women is not improved.”

First Published on Jul 5, 2019 01:07 pm

