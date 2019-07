Budget 2019 | Govt will encourage role of women in public life: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech on July 5 said the government will take steps to encourage the role of women in public life.

She added that the government would expand the women self-help group (SHG) interest subvention programme to all districts and stated that for every verified woman SHG member having a Jan Dhan account, an overdraft of Rs 5,000 will be allowed.

"One woman in every SHG shall be made eligible for a loan of Rs 1 lakh under MUDRA scheme," the Finance Minister added.

Noting the role of women in the rural economy, Sitharaman stated, "There is no chance for the welfare of the world if the condition of women is not improved."