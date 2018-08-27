App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 12:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Boost for electric vehicles: Government plans to offer Rs 1.4 lakh subsidy

India has set a target to increase the penetration of electric vehicles from current one percent to at least 40 percent by 2030.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

In a major step to boost sales of electric vehicles, the government has decided to offer a direct subsidy of around Rs 1.4 lakh for each electric car, as per a report in The Times of India.

The decision was taken in the August 23 meeting, followed by the decision of the Ministry of Finance to raise allocation of subsidy on e-vehicles to Rs 4,500 crore under the second phase of Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric (and Hybrid) vehicles (FAME) scheme.

As per the report, all buyers of existing electric car model from Tata and Mahindra can receive subsidy of around Rs 1.4 lakh. The ceiling on the amount of subsidy has been fixed at 20 percent of the cost of the vehicle.

Also Read | Electric vehicles: Government raises incentives under FAME-II to Rs 5,500 crore

related news

This would allow buyers to get the subsidy as high as Rs 4 lakh for certain high-end electric cars, including such models which are not yet introduced to Indian roads, reported the publication quoting its sources familiar with the matter.

The high-powered committee has approved allocation of Rs 4,500 crore for providing subsidies and Rs 1,000 crore for setting up charging infrastructure, taking the total allocation to Rs 5,500 crore.

The scheme also extends benefits two-wheelers and three-wheelers. "The FAME incentives (are) to be allowed across all categories of vehicles for all cities (similar to 2Ws and 3Ws), in line with government’s intent of complete electric mobility over the period of time. Any restrictions on cities/geographies (would) defeat the purpose," said a note issued by DHI.

India has set a target to increase the penetration of electric vehicles from current one percent to at least 40 percent by 2030. Out of these one percent electric vehicles, 95 percent are low-speed scooters.

In 2016-17, the data showed presence of 2,000 electric cars in the country against their three million fuel-based counterparts. The number stands at 23,000 for e-scooters against more than 16 million fuel based two-wheelers.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 10:28 am

tags #Business #Economy #electric vehicles #India

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.