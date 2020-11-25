PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

business

Big Story | NPAs likely to rise in next 12-18 months: Why this is a cause of concern for the Indian Banking system

S&P Global Ratings has said that Non-performing assets in the Indian banking sector are likely to witness an uptick and may shoot up to 11 percent of gross loans in the next 12-18 months. What does this mean for the banking system? Let's find out

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Big Story

Watch More →

A breakdown of news from business, economy and policy

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.