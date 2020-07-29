App
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2020 09:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | Is improvement in freight loading an early sign of economic recovery?

As per the Railway Ministry, on July 27th the total freight loading was 3.13 million tonnes (MT)

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Indian Railways have witnessed a 21 percent YoY fall in freight loading during the April to June quarter. The situation, however, has shown a slight improvement in July. As per the Ministry of Railways, on July 27 total freight loading was 3.13 million tonne (MT). Is the improvement in freight loading an early sign of the recover? Watch this edition of Big Story to find out.
First Published on Jul 29, 2020 09:17 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #India Railways #video

