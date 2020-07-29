Big Story | Is improvement in freight loading an early sign of economic recovery?

As per the Railway Ministry, on July 27th the total freight loading was 3.13 million tonnes (MT) Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian Railways have witnessed a 21 percent YoY fall in freight loading during the April to June quarter. The situation, however, has shown a slight improvement in July. As per the Ministry of Railways, on July 27 total freight loading was 3.13 million tonne (MT). Is the improvement in freight loading an early sign of the recover? Watch this edition of Big Story to find out.