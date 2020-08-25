Big Story | 2020 witnesses the lowest salary hike in decades; will 2021 be better?

One of the lowest in decades, companies in India have doled out an average salary increment of just 3.6 percent in the current fiscal compared to 8.6 percent in FY20.

This is according to a survey by leading consultancy Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India, which showed that timing and potential impact of COVID-19 were the two most important factors that affected increments in FY21.

