Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 08:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | 2020 witnesses the lowest salary hike in decades; will 2021 be better?

In this episode of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra analyses the impact of COVID-19 on salary increments and explain how bad is the salary hike scenario of FY20 and whether the situation will improve next fiscal

Moneycontrol News

One of the lowest in decades, companies in India have doled out an average salary increment of just 3.6 percent in the current fiscal compared to 8.6 percent in FY20.

This is according to a survey by leading consultancy Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India, which showed that timing and potential impact of COVID-19 were the two most important factors that affected increments in FY21.

In this episode of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra analyses the impact of COVID-19 on salary increments and explain how bad is the salary hike scenario of FY20 and whether the situation will improve next fiscal.

First Published on Aug 25, 2020 08:58 pm

