Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 06:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Banks expect to recover Rs 1.80 lakh cr from NPAs: FM Arun Jaitley

So far, lenders have made recovery of Rs 36,551 crore in the first quarter (April to June) of the current fiscal ending March 2019

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Banks expect to recover about Rs 1.80 lakh crore from overall non-performing assets (NPAs) through insolvency and other resolution mechanisms, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on September 25.

Reviewing the performance of state-owned lenders with their bank chiefs, Jaitley said apart from NPA recoveries, lenders also expect to monetise close to Rs 18,000 crore in this financial year via non-core divestments.

So far, lenders have recovered Rs 36,551 crore in the first quarter (April to June) of the current fiscal ending March 2019. This is 49 percent higher than the same quarter last year. In 2017-18, banks recovered Rs 74,562 crore.

Jaitley also asked the heads of public sector banks to take "effective action" in cases of fraud and wilful loan defaults.

This is a developing story...
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 06:59 pm

tags #Arun Jaitley #Banks #Business #finance #NPAs

