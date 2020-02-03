App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 08:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Banks credit grows by 7.21%, deposits 9.51%: RBI data

Loans to the services sector decelerated sharply to 6.2 per cent in December 2019 from 23.2 per cent last year same period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Banks credit and deposits grew 7.21 per cent and 9.51 per cent to Rs 100.05 lakh crore and Rs 131.26 lakh crore, respectively, in the fortnight ended January 17, according to the latest Reserve Bank data. In the year-ago fortnight, banks advance stood at Rs 93.32 lakh crore while deposits at Rs 119.85 lakh crore.

In the previous fortnight ended January 2, credit had grown by 7.57 per cent to Rs 100.44 lakh crore and deposits by 9.77 per cent to Rs 132.10 lakh crore.

Non-food bank credit growth decelerated to 7 per cent in December 2019 from 12.8 per cent in December 2018.

Close

Loans to the services sector decelerated sharply to 6.2 per cent in December 2019 from 23.2 per cent last year same period.

related news

Advances to agriculture and allied activities decelerated to 5.3 per cent from 8.4 per cent in December 2018.

Personal loans growth decelerated marginally to 15.9 per cent from 17 per cent in December 2018.

During the month, credit growth to industry decelerated to 1.6 per cent from 4.4 per cent.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 3, 2020 08:05 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Reserve Bank of India

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.