Bajaj Allianz General, Vijaya Bank enter bancassurance tie-up

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has entered into a bancassurance deal with Vijaya Bank. This corporate agency agreement will enable distribution of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance products through the bank’s network of 2,129 branches across the country.

Under this strategic tie-up, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance will offer personal lines of insurance products such as health, personal accident, home, motor and travel along with a commercial line of insurance products.

RA Sankara Narayanan, MD & CEO, Vijaya Bank said the main products are deposits and loans and now their customers will have the choice of general insurance products.

The partnership will strengthen the distribution network of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance in southern India as Vijaya Bank has a strong foothold in South India.