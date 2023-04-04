English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Axis Bank CEO Amitabh Chaudhry flags risks of slowing economic growth: Report

    Amitabh Chaudhry said lenders need to stay vigilant about the economic outlook despite the recent robust growth, as India's post-pandemic rebound loses steam and global economic volatility makes forecasting more difficult, according to the report.

    Reuters
    April 04, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST
    Axis Bank CEO Amitabh Chaudhry flags risks of slowing economic growth: Report

    Axis Bank CEO Amitabh Chaudhry flags risks of slowing economic growth: Report

    Axis Bank Ltd Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Chaudhry is watchful over consumer demand in the Indian economy and said expectations for growth might have to be tempered a bit, the Financial Times said in a report on Tuesday.

    Chaudhry said lenders need to stay vigilant about the economic outlook despite the recent robust growth, as India's post-pandemic rebound loses steam and global economic volatility makes forecasting more difficult, according to the report.

    Axis Bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

    Reuters
    Tags: #Amitabh Chaudhry #Axis Bank #Business #Companies #Economy #India
    first published: Apr 4, 2023 10:14 am