Airports Authority of India integrates upper airspace over North East India with Kolkata

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on March 25 integrated the upper airspace, above 25,000 feet, over the North Eastern Region of India with the Kolkata communications, navigation, surveillance & air traffic management facility, the airports regulator said in a press release.

The move is in line with the airport regulator's plan to harmonize the upper airspace in India with four flight information regions in Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai to establish a single continuum of the upper airspace.

Upper Airspace Harmonization is a process by which aircrafts flying in airspace above a particular height are controlled from a central location with multiple airspace sectors.

The Airports Authority of India's move is expected to enhance the capacity, efficiency and safety in the air space over India, the regulator said.

Upper Airspace Harmonization is also expected to facilitate the provision of seamless air traffic management services resulting in reduction of the cockpit work load.

The move is also likely to help in reduction of operational cost and thereby bring down carbon emission through assignment of economic flight level & direct routing.