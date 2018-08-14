Agriculture minister urges Moldova to explore farm imports from India

European country Moldova should consider importing agriculture items, including fruits and vegetables, from India, Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh said today. Singh said this in a meeting with Tudor Ulianovschi, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of the Republic of Moldova here.

The minister called for strengthening traditional ties between the two countries by promoting closer cooperation in the agriculture sector, an official statement said.

During his meeting, Singh highlighted the country's tremendous progress in the agriculture sector.

He also spoke about the government's goal to double farmers' income by 2022 through a series of reforms, namely Soil Health Card, organic farming, crop insurance, irrigation, e-NAM etc.

"We have achieved food security and have become a net exporter of agriculture commodities," Singh said.

The minister said that the agriculture sector has immense opportunities and huge potential for both the countries and there is a need to promote interaction among government agricultural institutions, experts, scientists and agro business.

Singh called for businesses from both sides to explore possibilities for enhancing agricultural trade.

He said it was imperative to enhance agricultural trade between the two countries.

India has already initiated the enabling processes for export of apples from Moldova, Singh said, and urged them to consider import of agriculture commodities including fruits and vegetable from India.