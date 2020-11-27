Agriculture clocks growth of 3.4 percent in Q2 as GDP contraction slows

Agriculture appeared to be one of the few bright spots for the second straight quarter amid a grim GDP performance clocking a growth of 3.4 percent at constant prices in the July- September quarter as per the data released by National Statistical Office (NSO) on Friday

In the April-June quarter of 2020-2021, the agriculture sector had surpassed the overall GDP growth by clocking a 3.4 percent growth.

A favourable monsoon in over six years resulting in a bumper kharif season is among the primary factors for the outperformance of the farm sector despite the COVID-19 impact.

According to the NSO data released on November 27, the gross value added (GVA) from agriculture, forestry and fishing grew 3.4 percent at constant prices in July-September 2020 over the same period last year. This, however, was against a 7 percent year-on-year decline in the overall real GVA for the second quarter.

Agriculture GVA at current prices fell at 7.7 percent year-on-year during the July September quarter against a contraction of 4.2 percent for the overall nominal GVA.

Farm sector growth was at 2.1 percent at constant prices in the second quarter FY20.