Last Updated : Nov 27, 2020 06:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Agriculture clocks growth of 3.4 percent in Q2 as GDP contraction slows

Moneycontrol News

Agriculture appeared to be one of the few bright spots for the second straight quarter amid a grim GDP performance clocking a growth of 3.4 percent at constant prices in the July- September quarter as per the data released by National Statistical Office (NSO) on Friday

In the April-June quarter of 2020-2021, the agriculture sector had surpassed the overall GDP growth by clocking a 3.4 percent growth.


A favourable monsoon in over six years resulting in a bumper kharif season is among the primary factors for the outperformance of the farm sector despite the COVID-19 impact.


According to the NSO data released on November 27, the gross value added (GVA) from agriculture, forestry and fishing grew 3.4 percent at constant prices in July-September 2020 over the same period last year. This, however, was against a 7 percent year-on-year decline in the overall real GVA for the second quarter.


 Agriculture GVA at current prices fell at 7.7 percent year-on-year during the July September quarter against a contraction of 4.2 percent for the overall nominal GVA.

Farm sector growth was at 2.1 percent at constant prices in the second quarter FY20.

First Published on Nov 27, 2020 06:05 pm

tags #2020-2021 #agriculture #GDP #India #India Q2 GDP #National Statistical Office #Q2

