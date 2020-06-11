App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 07:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | What are the key takeaways from the latest Fed meet?

The June Fed meet was the first one with projections about the US economy in the COVID-19 era

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The June Federal Reserve meet was the first one with projections about the US economy in the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, era and the first one after the recent positive job report and easing of the lockdown.

While the GDP growth estimate was broadly in line with expectations, Jerome Powell’s deliberations on rates were a key signal. The rates stance may help the liquidity led rally to continue.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on the US Federal Reserve latest meet and its key announcements.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 07:01 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #COVID-19 impact #Fed meet #key takeaways #Moneycontrol Videos #US economy #videos

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

IIFL to support fintech startups amid COVID-19 crisis

IIFL to support fintech startups amid COVID-19 crisis

Coronavirus impact: Pakistan's economy contracts for first time in 68 years by -0.38%

Coronavirus impact: Pakistan's economy contracts for first time in 68 years by -0.38%

$10 trillion spent to combat pandemic, far more needed: IMF

$10 trillion spent to combat pandemic, far more needed: IMF

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.