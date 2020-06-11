3-Point Analysis | What are the key takeaways from the latest Fed meet?

The June Federal Reserve meet was the first one with projections about the US economy in the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, era and the first one after the recent positive job report and easing of the lockdown.

While the GDP growth estimate was broadly in line with expectations, Jerome Powell’s deliberations on rates were a key signal. The rates stance may help the liquidity led rally to continue.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on the US Federal Reserve latest meet and its key announcements.