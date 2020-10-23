3-Point Analysis | Households get teary-eyed as onion prices soar to new high

Prices of onion have soared to new heights reaching close to Rs 100/kg in some states.

This rise came even after the Indian government banned onion exports from September 14 to control the prices.

Reasons for the surge in prices can be attributed to rains hitting the kharif crops and onion crops, and also farmers not saving onion seeds for re-sowing as they sold their entire produce.

What will be the impact of the hiked onion prices? Let’s find out in this edition of 3-Point Analysis.