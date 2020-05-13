3-Point Analysis | Fine print of the 20 lakh crore economic package

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 13 presented the fine print of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on May 12, announced an economic stimulus package in light of the COVID-19 situation. Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand the key measures announced to boost the economy.