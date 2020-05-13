3-Point Analysis | Fine print of the 20 lakh crore economic package

From MSMEs to EPF to NBFCs, find out everything that Nirmala Sitharaman announced as booster measures in this 3-Point Analysis episode
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 13 presented the fine print of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on May 12, announced an economic stimulus package in light of the COVID-19 situation. Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand the key measures announced to boost the economy.
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
First Published on May 13, 2020 09:27 pm