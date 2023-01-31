English
    Economic Survey 2023: Demand for MGNREGA drops to pre-pandemic level

    The survey says the number of works done under MGNREGS has been rising. While 85 lakh works were completed in FY22, 70.6 lakh had been completed in FY23 by January 9

    Moneycontrol News
    January 31, 2023 / 05:29 PM IST
    Regarding the composition of works, the share of “works done on individual’s land” has increased from 16 per cent of the total completed works in FY15 to 73 per cent in FY22.

    The number of persons demanding work under the government's flagship rural employment programme MGNREGS was seen trending around pre-pandemic levels from July to November 2022, the Economic Survey 2022-23 released on January 31 said.

    “This could be attributed to the normalisation of the rural economy due to strong agricultural growth and a swift recovery from COVID-induced slowdown, culminating in better employment opportunities,” the survey said.

    A total of 5.6 crore households availed employment and 225.8 crore person-days employment has been generated under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme till January 6, 2023.

    In FY23, as on January 24, 2023, 6.49 crore households demanded jobs under MGNREGS and 6.48 crore were offered employment and 5.7 crore took up work.