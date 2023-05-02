ZF Steering Gea Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 125.13 crore, up 18.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 125.13 crore in March 2023 up 18.67% from Rs. 105.44 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.49 crore in March 2023 up 248.5% from Rs. 3.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.24 crore in March 2023 up 25.27% from Rs. 19.35 crore in March 2022.

ZF Steering Gea EPS has increased to Rs. 11.56 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.32 in March 2022.

ZF Steering Gea shares closed at 558.25 on April 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.14% returns over the last 6 months and 21.97% over the last 12 months.