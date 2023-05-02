English
    ZF Steering Gea Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 125.13 crore, up 18.67% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ZF Steering Gear (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 125.13 crore in March 2023 up 18.67% from Rs. 105.44 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.49 crore in March 2023 up 248.5% from Rs. 3.01 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.24 crore in March 2023 up 25.27% from Rs. 19.35 crore in March 2022.

    ZF Steering Gea EPS has increased to Rs. 11.56 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.32 in March 2022.

    ZF Steering Gea shares closed at 558.25 on April 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.14% returns over the last 6 months and 21.97% over the last 12 months.

    ZF Steering Gear (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations125.13109.27105.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations125.13109.27105.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials75.8072.1664.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.51-0.06-0.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.1815.3112.69
    Depreciation9.108.478.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.7710.8312.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.772.568.32
    Other Income8.373.872.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.146.4311.09
    Interest0.250.160.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.896.2710.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.896.2710.92
    Tax4.401.807.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.494.473.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.494.473.01
    Equity Share Capital9.079.079.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.564.933.32
    Diluted EPS11.564.933.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.564.933.32
    Diluted EPS11.564.933.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 2, 2023 10:33 am