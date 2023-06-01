Zee Learn Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.03 crore, up 43.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zee Learn are:
Net Sales at Rs 111.03 crore in March 2023 up 43.12% from Rs. 77.58 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 284.91 crore in March 2023 down 551177.18% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.96 crore in March 2023 down 157.89% from Rs. 20.66 crore in March 2022.
Zee Learn shares closed at 3.30 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -53.52% returns over the last 6 months and -54.17% over the last 12 months.
|Zee Learn
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|111.03
|54.73
|77.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|111.03
|54.73
|77.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|38.57
|24.35
|18.08
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.58
|-12.35
|3.79
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|27.22
|25.00
|27.26
|Depreciation
|8.30
|8.44
|6.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|70.17
|7.54
|21.85
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-28.64
|1.74
|0.13
|Other Income
|8.38
|3.68
|14.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-20.26
|5.42
|14.19
|Interest
|11.00
|11.33
|11.91
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-31.26
|-5.91
|2.28
|Exceptional Items
|-265.17
|-156.62
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-296.43
|-162.53
|2.28
|Tax
|1.20
|0.81
|7.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-297.62
|-163.34
|-5.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-297.62
|-163.34
|-5.06
|Minority Interest
|12.72
|2.26
|5.11
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-284.91
|-161.08
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|32.61
|32.61
|32.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.74
|-4.94
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-8.74
|-4.94
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.74
|-4.94
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-8.74
|-4.94
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited