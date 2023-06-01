English
    Zee Learn Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.03 crore, up 43.12% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 12:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zee Learn are:

    Net Sales at Rs 111.03 crore in March 2023 up 43.12% from Rs. 77.58 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 284.91 crore in March 2023 down 551177.18% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.96 crore in March 2023 down 157.89% from Rs. 20.66 crore in March 2022.

    Zee Learn shares closed at 3.30 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -53.52% returns over the last 6 months and -54.17% over the last 12 months.

    Zee Learn
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations111.0354.7377.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations111.0354.7377.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods38.5724.3518.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.58-12.353.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost27.2225.0027.26
    Depreciation8.308.446.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses70.177.5421.85
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-28.641.740.13
    Other Income8.383.6814.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-20.265.4214.19
    Interest11.0011.3311.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-31.26-5.912.28
    Exceptional Items-265.17-156.62--
    P/L Before Tax-296.43-162.532.28
    Tax1.200.817.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-297.62-163.34-5.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-297.62-163.34-5.06
    Minority Interest12.722.265.11
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-284.91-161.080.05
    Equity Share Capital32.6132.6132.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.74-4.94-0.16
    Diluted EPS-8.74-4.94--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.74-4.94-0.16
    Diluted EPS-8.74-4.94--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 12:00 pm