Zee Learn Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.03 crore, up 43.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.03 crore in March 2023 up 43.12% from Rs. 77.58 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 284.91 crore in March 2023 down 551177.18% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.96 crore in March 2023 down 157.89% from Rs. 20.66 crore in March 2022.

Zee Learn shares closed at 3.30 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -53.52% returns over the last 6 months and -54.17% over the last 12 months.