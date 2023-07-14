Zee Entertainment Enterprises Q1 PAT may dip 66.9% YoY to Rs. 45.1 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Zee Entertainment

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 23) earnings estimates for the Media & Entertainment sector. The brokerage house expects Zee Entertainment Enterprises to report net profit at Rs. 45.1 crore down 66.9% year-on-year (up 164.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 5.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 7.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,953.7 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 50.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 18.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 123.1 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Prabhudas_Media & Entertainment