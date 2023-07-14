English
    Zee Entertainment Enterprises Q1 PAT may dip 66.9% YoY to Rs. 45.1 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Broker Research
    July 14, 2023 / 11:09 AM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 23) earnings estimates for the Media & Entertainment sector. The brokerage house expects Zee Entertainment Enterprises to report net profit at Rs. 45.1 crore down 66.9% year-on-year (up 164.2% quarter-on-quarter).

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 5.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 7.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,953.7 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 50.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 18.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 123.1 crore.

