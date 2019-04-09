App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2019 03:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank Q4 Net Profit may dip 17.7% YoY to Rs. 970.9 cr: Motilal Oswal

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 28.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,761.4 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Private Banks sector. The brokerage house expects Yes Bank to report net profit at Rs. 970.9 crore down 17.7% year-on-year (down 3.1% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 28.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,761.4 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.


Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 17.1% Y-o-Y (up 25.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,500.6 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Apr 9, 2019 03:15 pm

tags #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #Motilal Oswal #private banks #Result Poll #Yes Bank

