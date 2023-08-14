English
    Yashraj Contain Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, down 81.15% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 04:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Yashraj Containeurs are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in June 2023 down 81.15% from Rs. 2.30 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2023 down 1214.37% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 52.94% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

    Yashraj Contain shares closed at 12.27 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.98% returns over the last 6 months and 29.84% over the last 12 months.

    Yashraj Containeurs
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.430.552.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.430.552.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.410.501.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.650.670.63
    Depreciation0.060.070.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.250.100.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.94-0.790.12
    Other Income0.960.970.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.020.180.14
    Interest1.596.370.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.56-6.200.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.56-6.200.14
    Tax---0.22--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.56-5.980.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.56-5.980.14
    Equity Share Capital17.0017.0017.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.92-3.520.08
    Diluted EPS-0.92-3.520.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.92-3.520.08
    Diluted EPS-0.92-3.520.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 04:00 pm

