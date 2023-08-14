Yashraj Contain Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, down 81.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in June 2023 down 81.15% from Rs. 2.30 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2023 down 1214.37% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 52.94% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

Yashraj Contain shares closed at 12.27 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.98% returns over the last 6 months and 29.84% over the last 12 months.