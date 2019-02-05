Yash Papers Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 70.40 crore, up 40.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.40 crore in December 2018 up 40.47% from Rs. 50.11 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.39 crore in December 2018 down 13.26% from Rs. 5.06 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.47 crore in December 2018 up 20.25% from Rs. 10.37 crore in December 2017.

Yash Papers EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.25 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.49 in December 2017.

Yash Papers shares closed at 49.50 on February 04, 2019 (BSE) and has given -33.96% returns over the last 6 months and -30.58% over the last 12 months.