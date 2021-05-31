Xchanging Sol Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.67 crore, up 4.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.67 crore in March 2021 up 4.81% from Rs. 10.18 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.05 crore in March 2021 down 10.03% from Rs. 3.39 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2021 down 44.81% from Rs. 5.40 crore in March 2020.

Xchanging Sol EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.30 in March 2020.

Xchanging Sol shares closed at 76.60 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given -7.71% returns over the last 6 months and 82.38% over the last 12 months.