    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share present a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    Wonderla Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 98.60 crore, up 70.92% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wonderla Holidays are:

    Net Sales at Rs 98.60 crore in March 2023 up 70.92% from Rs. 57.69 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.05 crore in March 2023 up 311.97% from Rs. 8.51 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.37 crore in March 2023 up 164.15% from Rs. 21.34 crore in March 2022.

    Wonderla EPS has increased to Rs. 6.20 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.50 in March 2022.

    Wonderla shares closed at 465.10 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.36% returns over the last 6 months and 111.99% over the last 12 months.

    Wonderla Holidays
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations98.60113.2057.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations98.60113.2057.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.716.362.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.895.823.49
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.10-0.04-0.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.7412.818.65
    Depreciation8.988.549.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.8331.8023.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.3547.9110.07
    Other Income14.044.561.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.3952.4611.82
    Interest0.160.070.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax47.2352.3911.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax47.2352.3911.76
    Tax12.1713.453.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities35.0538.948.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period35.0538.948.51
    Equity Share Capital56.5656.5656.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.206.891.50
    Diluted EPS6.206.881.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.206.891.50
    Diluted EPS6.206.881.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

