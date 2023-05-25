Wonderla Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 98.60 crore, up 70.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.60 crore in March 2023 up 70.92% from Rs. 57.69 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.05 crore in March 2023 up 311.97% from Rs. 8.51 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.37 crore in March 2023 up 164.15% from Rs. 21.34 crore in March 2022.

Wonderla EPS has increased to Rs. 6.20 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.50 in March 2022.

Wonderla shares closed at 465.10 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.36% returns over the last 6 months and 111.99% over the last 12 months.