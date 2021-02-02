Wonderla Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.92 crore, down 92.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.92 crore in December 2020 down 92.98% from Rs. 70.01 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.75 crore in December 2020 down 170.15% from Rs. 21.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.70 crore in December 2020 down 131.42% from Rs. 27.69 crore in December 2019.

Wonderla shares closed at 201.80 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.00% returns over the last 6 months and -16.78% over the last 12 months.