MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Wonderla Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.92 crore, down 92.98% Y-o-Y

February 02, 2021 / 08:57 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wonderla Holidays are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.92 crore in December 2020 down 92.98% from Rs. 70.01 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.75 crore in December 2020 down 170.15% from Rs. 21.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.70 crore in December 2020 down 131.42% from Rs. 27.69 crore in December 2019.

Wonderla shares closed at 201.80 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.00% returns over the last 6 months and -16.78% over the last 12 months.

Close
Wonderla Holidays
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations4.920.1869.98
Other Operating Income----0.03
Total Income From Operations4.920.1870.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.470.083.95
Purchase of Traded Goods0.21-0.145.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.070.22-0.60
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost6.204.7510.38
Depreciation10.4112.6410.48
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses8.074.4226.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-20.52-21.7814.48
Other Income1.411.582.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-19.11-20.2017.21
Interest0.110.130.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-19.22-20.3317.04
Exceptional Items----15.57
P/L Before Tax-19.22-20.3332.60
Tax-4.47-4.5411.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-14.75-15.8021.03
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-14.75-15.8021.03
Equity Share Capital56.5356.5356.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.61-2.793.72
Diluted EPS-2.61-2.793.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.61-2.793.72
Diluted EPS-2.61-2.793.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Wonderla #Wonderla Holidays
first published: Feb 2, 2021 08:44 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India showing declining trend of COVID-19 cases in the last 4 months, says govt; 1500 Oxford trial volunteers were not informed about wrong dosage

Coronavirus Essential | India showing declining trend of COVID-19 cases in the last 4 months, says govt; 1500 Oxford trial volunteers were not informed about wrong dosage

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.