Wonderla Holidays Q4 PAT seen up 181.6% YoY to Rs. 10.4 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Others sector. The brokerage house expects Wonderla Holidays to report net profit at Rs. 10.4 crore up 181.6% year-on-year (down 28.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 16.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 15.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 64.2 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 50 percent Y-o-Y (down 22.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 22.9 crore.

