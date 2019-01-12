App
Last Updated : Jan 12, 2019 01:59 PM IST

Wipro Q3 PAT seen up 2.6% QoQ to Rs. 2,438 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 18) earnings estimates for the Information Technology sector. The brokerage house expects Wipro to report net profit at Rs. 2,438 crore up 2.6% quarter-on-quarter (up 26.8% year-on-year).


Net Sales are expected to increase by 4.6 percent Q-o-Q (up 11.3 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 15,212.6 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 3.6 percent Q-o-Q (up 18.4 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 2,966.5 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 12, 2019 01:59 pm

tags #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #Information Technology #Prabhudas Lilladher #Result Poll #Wipro

