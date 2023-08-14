English
    Winsome Yarns Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.42 crore, down 43.09% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 03:37 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Winsome Yarns are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.42 crore in June 2023 down 43.09% from Rs. 6.01 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.60 crore in June 2023 down 20.11% from Rs. 7.16 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.13 crore in June 2023 down 49.13% from Rs. 3.44 crore in June 2022.

    Winsome Yarns shares closed at 0.15 on July 20, 2020 (NSE)

    Winsome Yarns
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.422.436.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.422.436.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.340.861.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.25-1.96-2.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.772.834.67
    Depreciation3.473.293.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.885.056.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.79-7.64-7.19
    Other Income0.194.620.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.60-3.02-7.16
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.60-3.02-7.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-8.60-3.02-7.16
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.60-3.02-7.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.60-3.02-7.16
    Equity Share Capital70.7170.7170.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.22-0.43-1.01
    Diluted EPS-1.22-0.43-1.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.22-0.43-1.01
    Diluted EPS-1.22-0.43-1.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 03:33 pm

