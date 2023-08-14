Winsome Yarns Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.42 crore, down 43.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.42 crore in June 2023 down 43.09% from Rs. 6.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.60 crore in June 2023 down 20.11% from Rs. 7.16 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.13 crore in June 2023 down 49.13% from Rs. 3.44 crore in June 2022.

Winsome Yarns shares closed at 0.15 on July 20, 2020 (NSE)