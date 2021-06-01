WEP Solutions Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 24.17 crore, up 51.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.17 crore in March 2021 up 51.81% from Rs. 15.92 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2021 up 144.13% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.46 crore in March 2021 up 9.05% from Rs. 4.09 crore in March 2020.

WEP Solutions EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.19 in March 2020.

WEP Solutions shares closed at 18.55 on May 31, 2021 (BSE) and has given 17.41% returns over the last 6 months and 50.32% over the last 12 months.