    WEP Solutions Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.11 crore, down 40.5% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for WEP Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.11 crore in December 2022 down 40.5% from Rs. 32.11 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2022 up 9.62% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.69 crore in December 2022 up 2.79% from Rs. 3.59 crore in December 2021.

    WEP Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.1124.8632.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.1124.8632.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.424.424.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.0312.1519.69
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.14-0.82-0.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.192.172.14
    Depreciation2.262.272.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.873.693.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.200.980.96
    Other Income0.230.360.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.431.341.36
    Interest0.220.230.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.221.111.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.221.111.16
    Tax0.340.310.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.880.800.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.880.800.80
    Equity Share Capital36.3536.3536.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.240.220.22
    Diluted EPS0.240.220.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.240.220.22
    Diluted EPS0.240.220.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited