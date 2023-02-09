WEP Solutions Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.11 crore, down 40.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.11 crore in December 2022 down 40.5% from Rs. 32.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2022 up 9.62% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.69 crore in December 2022 up 2.79% from Rs. 3.59 crore in December 2021.

WEP Solutions EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in December 2021.

WEP Solutions shares closed at 21.90 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.31% returns over the last 6 months and -25.64% over the last 12 months.