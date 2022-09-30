Weekly Tactical Pick: This stock offers high dividend yield, safety

Highlights Demand for coal from the non-regulated sector leading to higher e-auction premium Impending hike in prices for FSA-based supplies Higher dividend yield should support the stock price Investors can buy and accumulate on declines Our tactical pick this week is Coal India (CIL; CMP: Rs 213; Market capitalisation: Rs 1,31,607 crore; Nifty level: 16,818), which is currently in a sweet spot, given the increase in coal demand from thermal-based power plants and higher prices of imported coal. This is leading to higher e-auction...
