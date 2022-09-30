Weekly Tactical Pick: This stock offers high dividend yield, safety

India and other countries with coal-dependent regions have to diversify their economies and retrain workers, he said — both to protect the livelihoods of workers and to help speed the transition away from coal by offering new opportunities. (Image: AP)

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Demand for coal from the non-regulated sector leading to higher e-auction premium Impending hike in prices for FSA-based supplies Higher dividend yield should support the stock price Investors can buy and accumulate on declines Our tactical pick this week is Coal India (CIL; CMP: Rs 213; Market capitalisation: Rs 1,31,607 crore; Nifty level: 16,818), which is currently in a sweet spot, given the increase in coal demand from thermal-based power plants and higher prices of imported coal. This is leading to higher e-auction...