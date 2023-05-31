Websol Energy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 99.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 99.82% from Rs. 62.62 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.36 crore in March 2023 down 1172% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2023 down 105.16% from Rs. 6.20 crore in March 2022.

Websol Energy shares closed at 90.10 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.01% returns over the last 6 months and -1.64% over the last 12 months.