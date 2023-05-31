English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Websol Energy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 99.82% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:15 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Websol Energy System are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 99.82% from Rs. 62.62 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.36 crore in March 2023 down 1172% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2023 down 105.16% from Rs. 6.20 crore in March 2022.

    Websol Energy shares closed at 90.10 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.01% returns over the last 6 months and -1.64% over the last 12 months.

    Websol Energy System
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.110.3362.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.110.3362.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.010.3035.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.08-0.018.44
    Power & Fuel--0.21--
    Employees Cost0.262.222.90
    Depreciation3.793.873.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.222.9810.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.25-9.241.60
    Other Income1.140.590.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.11-8.652.41
    Interest0.871.260.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.98-9.911.60
    Exceptional Items-0.10-1.36--
    P/L Before Tax-5.08-11.271.60
    Tax0.28-4.441.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.36-6.830.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.36-6.830.50
    Equity Share Capital38.8038.8036.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.38-1.790.15
    Diluted EPS-1.38-1.790.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.38-1.790.15
    Diluted EPS-1.38-1.790.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results #Websol Energy #Websol Energy System
    first published: May 31, 2023 11:44 am