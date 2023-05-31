Websol Energy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 99.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Websol Energy System are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 99.82% from Rs. 62.62 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.36 crore in March 2023 down 1172% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2023 down 105.16% from Rs. 6.20 crore in March 2022.
Websol Energy shares closed at 90.10 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.01% returns over the last 6 months and -1.64% over the last 12 months.
|Websol Energy System
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.11
|0.33
|62.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.11
|0.33
|62.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.01
|0.30
|35.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.08
|-0.01
|8.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|0.21
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.26
|2.22
|2.90
|Depreciation
|3.79
|3.87
|3.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.22
|2.98
|10.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.25
|-9.24
|1.60
|Other Income
|1.14
|0.59
|0.81
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.11
|-8.65
|2.41
|Interest
|0.87
|1.26
|0.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.98
|-9.91
|1.60
|Exceptional Items
|-0.10
|-1.36
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.08
|-11.27
|1.60
|Tax
|0.28
|-4.44
|1.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.36
|-6.83
|0.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.36
|-6.83
|0.50
|Equity Share Capital
|38.80
|38.80
|36.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.38
|-1.79
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-1.38
|-1.79
|0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.38
|-1.79
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-1.38
|-1.79
|0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited