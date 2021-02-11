Walchandnagar Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 99.91 crore, up 33.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 99.91 crore in December 2020 up 33.82% from Rs. 74.66 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.71 crore in December 2020 up 67.75% from Rs. 23.91 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.44 crore in December 2020 up 40.44% from Rs. 13.13 crore in December 2019.

Walchandnagar shares closed at 61.45 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)