VXL Instruments Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore, down 59.95% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VXL Instruments are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore in March 2023 down 59.95% from Rs. 4.23 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2023 down 282.18% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2023 down 206.33% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2022.
VXL Instruments shares closed at 10.45 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.73% returns over the last 6 months and -1.60% over the last 12 months.
|VXL Instruments
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.69
|1.78
|4.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.69
|1.78
|4.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.55
|1.35
|2.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.28
|-0.11
|0.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.75
|0.85
|0.81
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.10
|0.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.61
|0.33
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.02
|-0.74
|0.36
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.08
|0.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.93
|-0.65
|0.57
|Interest
|0.04
|0.04
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.97
|-0.69
|0.52
|Exceptional Items
|0.03
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.94
|-0.69
|0.52
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.94
|-0.69
|0.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.94
|-0.69
|0.52
|Equity Share Capital
|13.32
|13.32
|13.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.66
|-0.52
|0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.66
|-0.52
|0.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.66
|-0.52
|0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.66
|-0.52
|0.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited