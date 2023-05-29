English
    VXL Instruments Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore, down 59.95% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VXL Instruments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore in March 2023 down 59.95% from Rs. 4.23 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2023 down 282.18% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2023 down 206.33% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2022.

    VXL Instruments shares closed at 10.45 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.73% returns over the last 6 months and -1.60% over the last 12 months.

    VXL Instruments
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.691.784.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.691.784.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.551.352.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.28-0.110.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.750.850.81
    Depreciation0.090.100.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.610.330.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.02-0.740.36
    Other Income0.090.080.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.93-0.650.57
    Interest0.040.040.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.97-0.690.52
    Exceptional Items0.03----
    P/L Before Tax-0.94-0.690.52
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.94-0.690.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.94-0.690.52
    Equity Share Capital13.3213.3213.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.66-0.520.41
    Diluted EPS-0.66-0.520.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.66-0.520.41
    Diluted EPS-0.66-0.520.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Hardware #Earnings First-Cut #Results #VXL Instruments
    first published: May 29, 2023 09:33 am