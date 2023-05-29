VXL Instruments Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore, down 59.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore in March 2023 down 59.95% from Rs. 4.23 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2023 down 282.18% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2023 down 206.33% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2022.

VXL Instruments shares closed at 10.45 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.73% returns over the last 6 months and -1.60% over the last 12 months.