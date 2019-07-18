VST Tillers & Tractors Q1 PAT may dip 19.4% YoY to Rs. 11.6 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 19) earnings estimates for the Others sector. The brokerage house expects VST Tillers & Tractors to report net profit at Rs. 11.6 crore down 19.4% year-on-year (down 6.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 12.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 28.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 127.6 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 30.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 13.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 12.8 crore.

