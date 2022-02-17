VSF Projects Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore, up 39.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore in December 2021 up 39.53% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021 up 974.12% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021 up 200% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020.

VSF Projects EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2020.

VSF Projects shares closed at 44.00 on February 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 166.67% returns over the last 6 months