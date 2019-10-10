Voltas Q2 PAT seen up 12.5% YoY to Rs. 120.3 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Consumer Discretionary sector. The brokerage house expects Voltas to report net profit at Rs. 120.3 crore up 12.5% year-on-year (down 27.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 3.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 44.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,469.8 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 22 percent Y-o-Y (down 54.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 132.4 crore.

