Voltas Q1 PAT seen up 45.5% YoY to Rs. 119 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Consumer Discretionary sector. The brokerage house expects Voltas to report net profit at Rs. 119 crore up 45.5% year-on-year (down 50.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 29 percent Y-o-Y (down 36.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,673.3 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 95.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 60.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 130.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

