    Voltamp Trans Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 357.47 crore, up 13.5% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Voltamp Transformers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 357.47 crore in December 2022 up 13.5% from Rs. 314.95 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.76 crore in December 2022 up 68.56% from Rs. 30.11 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.14 crore in December 2022 up 64.46% from Rs. 42.04 crore in December 2021.

    Voltamp Transformers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations357.47317.63314.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations357.47317.63314.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials215.10290.56237.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks56.84-48.4210.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.4210.2913.17
    Depreciation2.512.411.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.7018.8319.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.9043.9632.41
    Other Income13.7315.927.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.6359.8840.06
    Interest0.220.200.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax66.4159.6839.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax66.4159.6839.82
    Tax15.6513.749.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities50.7645.9430.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period50.7645.9430.11
    Equity Share Capital10.1210.1210.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS50.1745.4029.77
    Diluted EPS50.1745.4029.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS50.1745.4029.77
    Diluted EPS50.1745.4029.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
