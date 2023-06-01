English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Vivimed Labs Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.03 crore, down 39.43% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 03:50 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vivimed Labs are:

    Net Sales at Rs 37.03 crore in March 2023 down 39.43% from Rs. 61.13 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 265.99 crore in March 2023 down 1350.82% from Rs. 18.33 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 163.61 crore in March 2023 down 31980.39% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022.

    Vivimed Labs shares closed at 5.75 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -35.75% returns over the last 6 months and -56.11% over the last 12 months.

    Vivimed Labs
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations37.0355.7461.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations37.0355.7461.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.7135.8936.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.060.74--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks159.251.451.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.829.479.68
    Depreciation95.924.024.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.4913.3114.82
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-260.22-9.15-6.03
    Other Income0.680.050.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-259.53-9.09-5.46
    Interest8.529.2210.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-268.05-18.31-15.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-268.05-18.31-15.52
    Tax-2.07--2.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-265.99-18.31-18.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-265.99-18.31-18.33
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-265.99-18.31-18.33
    Equity Share Capital16.5816.5816.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-32.05-0.22-2.21
    Diluted EPS-31.14-0.21-2.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-32.05-0.22-2.21
    Diluted EPS-31.14-0.21-2.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Vivimed Labs
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 03:44 pm