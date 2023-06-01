Vivimed Labs Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.03 crore, down 39.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.03 crore in March 2023 down 39.43% from Rs. 61.13 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 265.99 crore in March 2023 down 1350.82% from Rs. 18.33 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 163.61 crore in March 2023 down 31980.39% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022.

Vivimed Labs shares closed at 5.75 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -35.75% returns over the last 6 months and -56.11% over the last 12 months.