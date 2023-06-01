Vivimed Labs Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.03 crore, down 39.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vivimed Labs are:
Net Sales at Rs 37.03 crore in March 2023 down 39.43% from Rs. 61.13 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 265.99 crore in March 2023 down 1350.82% from Rs. 18.33 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 163.61 crore in March 2023 down 31980.39% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022.
Vivimed Labs shares closed at 5.75 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -35.75% returns over the last 6 months and -56.11% over the last 12 months.
|Vivimed Labs
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|37.03
|55.74
|61.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|37.03
|55.74
|61.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|22.71
|35.89
|36.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.06
|0.74
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|159.25
|1.45
|1.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.82
|9.47
|9.68
|Depreciation
|95.92
|4.02
|4.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.49
|13.31
|14.82
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-260.22
|-9.15
|-6.03
|Other Income
|0.68
|0.05
|0.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-259.53
|-9.09
|-5.46
|Interest
|8.52
|9.22
|10.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-268.05
|-18.31
|-15.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-268.05
|-18.31
|-15.52
|Tax
|-2.07
|--
|2.82
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-265.99
|-18.31
|-18.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-265.99
|-18.31
|-18.33
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-265.99
|-18.31
|-18.33
|Equity Share Capital
|16.58
|16.58
|16.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-32.05
|-0.22
|-2.21
|Diluted EPS
|-31.14
|-0.21
|-2.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-32.05
|-0.22
|-2.21
|Diluted EPS
|-31.14
|-0.21
|-2.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited